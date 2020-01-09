Le Mars man arrested after allegedly striking man unconscious with baseball bat

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly striking another man unconscious with an aluminum baseball bat.

Lucas Abler, 25, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony; two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor.

According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence four miles south of Orange City. Documents filed in Sioux County District Court state that Abler was arguing with two guests of his roommate at the residence.

According to the court documents, Abler allegedly displayed a 9-inch fixed blade knife and told the two men to leave. When the men did not leave the residence, Abler struck one of them in the head and arm with an aluminum baseball bat, causing the man to lose consciousness, according to the documents. Abler also allegedly fought with the other guest, who suffered a cut to his head.

Abler was arrested and taken to the Sioux County Jail. Both victims sought medical attention, according to the court documents.

