Le Mars man charged with setting fire in apartment building

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has been charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex Friday.

Patrick Van Noort, 25, was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree arson.

According to a complaint filed in Plymouth County District Court, Van Noort was charged with stuffing paper and bedding into a toaster appliance on the bedroom floor in an apartment at 310 12th St. SE.

Le Mars police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:37 p.m., when a woman called to report that her boyfriend had set her apartment on fire. The fire was extinguished, and firefighters determined the toaster had ignited it.

Police spoke with the caller, who said Van Noort, who is her boyfriend, had come home intoxicated earlier in the evening. They had been arguing, the woman said, and she left the apartment. She told police that a friend called her to tell her that Van Noort was removing items from the apartment and had left. When the friend checked the apartment, she found heavy smoke coming from the bedroom.

Van Noort was arrested a short time later in Hawarden, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.