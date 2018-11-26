LE MARS, Iowa -- A Plymouth County jury has found a 23-year-old Le Mars man guilty of impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
The jury returned its verdict late Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Plymouth County District Court, finding Saqueo Carreto Perez guilty of one count of third-degree sexual abuse. A sentencing date has yet to be set.
Carreto Perez was arrested in August after the girl told police that she was pregnant and Carreto Perez was the father.
The girl willingly had a sexual relationship with Carreto Perez for about a year, and the two had lived together throughout their relationship, according to court documents.
Le Mars Community School officials contacted police to check on the girl, who was registering for classes. Police learned that the couple had recently moved to Le Mars. The girl told police she was living with her boyfriend and did not have family members in the area. The girl attempted to convince police she was 17, but police confirmed that she was 14 by checking with schools she had attended in the past.
Police later learned that the girl was a reported runaway from El Paso, Texas.