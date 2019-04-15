SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for charges related to a police pursuit that stretched across three states in metro Sioux City.
Kenneth Azure, 25, had pleaded guilty in March in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Azure was spotted on Dec. 7 driving a car that had been stolen earlier that day. He led officers on a chase that wound through North Sioux City, Sioux City, South Sioux City and back into Sioux City before police stopped the car in the 2000 block of Wall Street.
Azure failed a drug influence evaluation after the car was stopped and admitted to police that he had smoked methamphetamine four days earlier and marijuana earlier that day.