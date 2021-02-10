 Skip to main content
Le Mars man involved in chase sentenced to 9 years prison
Le Mars man involved in chase sentenced to 9 years prison

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase while driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a loaded handgun.

Christopher Ulrich, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 in Plymouth County District Court to eluding, carrying weapons and second-offense operating while intoxicated.

He was arrested July 2 after initially refusing to stop his motorcycle for officers in Le Mars. He led police on a chase that reached speeds above 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and was eventually stopped outside of Le Mars on 220th Street near County Road K-49, where he pulled out a loaded handgun. A preliminary blood-alcohol content test showed his level was at 0.174%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Christopher Ulrich mugshot

Ulrich

 Provided by Plymouth County Attorney's Office
