LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man was placed on probation Monday after pleading guilty to attempting to defraud an insurance company.
Scott Leininger, 41, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County District Court to one count of forgery. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of submitting a fraudulent insurance claim was dismissed.
District Judge Tod Deck suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Leininger on probation for two years.
Leininger had been charged with using a fake name and service provider to support a claim to Homesite Insurance of $28,929 on Nov. 4, 2016, for damage to equipment needed because of his physical disability.
An investigation found that the business that Leininger claimed assessed the damage noted in his claim did not exist. The investigation found that Leininger's claim was fraudulent, and the insurance company did not pay the claim.
Deck ordered that Leininger's sentence will be served at the same time as the sentence he receives in a Clay County case in which he is charged with filing another false claim with his insurance carrier. That case is pending.