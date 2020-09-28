 Skip to main content
Le Mars man pleads guilty to COVID-19-related unemployment fraud
SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to falsely reporting his income in order to receive additional unemployment benefits under COVID-19 relief funds.

Dennis Chinn, 54, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chinn falsely reported his income was $150 per week so he could get an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit payment from COVID-19 relief funds to which he was not entitled. Chinn obtained more than $13,000 in COVID-19 CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

Chinn faces a prison sentence of up 10 years. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

