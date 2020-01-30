Le Mars man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I exceeded the speed limit under the influence of alcohol and wrecked," Toel said.

Authorities estimated Toel was driving approximately 90 mph when he lost control of his Saturn Ion, left the road, partially rolled and struck a tree at about 7:50 p.m. Ryan Toel, 37, of Struble, Iowa, was seriously injured and died two days later. Darrick Toel had minor injuries.

Officers responding to the crash found several cans of Bud Light, some of them open, inside and outside the car at the scene. A blood test taken about an hour after the crash showed Darrick Toel's blood-alcohol content was 0.111 percent, above Iowa's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent, court documents said.

According to court documents, Toel told investigators he and his cousin had been drinking since about 4:30 p.m. and were on their way to Sergeant Bluff when Darrick Toel passed a car, saw an oncoming vehicle and veered to the right, causing him to skid off the road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.