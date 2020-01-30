Le Mars man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Toel was initially charged with vehicular homicide -- driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, but that charge was amended to vehicular homicide -- recklessness, a Class C felony with a 10-year prison sentence. Toel will receive an additional one year in prison for his OWI conviction.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 17.
Toel told District Judge Steven Andreasen that he and his cousin Ryan Toel both had been drinking before the July 1 crash in the 7200 block of Old Lakeport Road.
"I exceeded the speed limit under the influence of alcohol and wrecked," Toel said.
Authorities estimated Toel was driving approximately 90 mph when he lost control of his Saturn Ion, left the road, partially rolled and struck a tree at about 7:50 p.m. Ryan Toel, 37, of Struble, Iowa, was seriously injured and died two days later. Darrick Toel had minor injuries.
Officers responding to the crash found several cans of Bud Light, some of them open, inside and outside the car at the scene. A blood test taken about an hour after the crash showed Darrick Toel's blood-alcohol content was 0.111 percent, above Iowa's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent, court documents said.
According to court documents, Toel told investigators he and his cousin had been drinking since about 4:30 p.m. and were on their way to Sergeant Bluff when Darrick Toel passed a car, saw an oncoming vehicle and veered to the right, causing him to skid off the road.
While driving at least 80 mph on Old Lakeport Road, Darrick Toel said, according to authorities, he passed a car, saw an oncoming vehicle and veered to the right, skidding off the road and striking the tree.
