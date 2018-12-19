SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a police pursuit in Sioux City earlier this month.
Kenneth Azure, 25, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft, eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license barred and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Azure was spotted on Dec. 7 driving a car that had been stolen earlier that day. Azure is accused of leading officers on a chase that wound through North Sioux City, Sioux City, South Sioux City and back into Sioux City before police stopped the car in the 2000 block of Wall Street.
According to court documents, Azure failed a drug influence evaluation and admitted to smoking methamphetamine four days earlier and marijuana earlier that day. A tizanidine hydrochloride tablet was found inside his jacket pocket, court documents said.
Two others arrested in connection with the case have pleaded guilty to simple misdemeanor charges.
Duane Twite Jr., 30, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65.
Rumor Schiltz, 21, of Sioux City, was fined $130 after pleading guilty to eluding a police officer and failure to obey a peace officer.
Another passenger, Angelia Zavala, 21, of Sioux City, was charged with second-degree theft. That case has been dismissed because prosecutors said evidence did not support the charge.