Le Mars man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of girl

MARCUS, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to having a a long-term sexual relationship with a girl that began after she turned 13.

Rashawn Dailey, 22, entered his written pleas Wednesday in Cherokee County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the girl's mother encouraged her and her brother to befriend Dailey in the summer of 2017. Shortly after the girl turned 13, Dailey moved into their Marcus home, where he supplied marijuana to all the residents.

While executing search warrants at the home in January 2019 and February 2020, officers found marijuana in Dailey's bedroom and evidence that he and the girl were sharing the room, court documents said.

The girl told authorities she had been in a sexual relationship with Dailey from the summer of 2017 until October 2020. The girl said she had told her mother she did not want to be with Dailey, but her mother would encourage her to give him another chance and to stay with him, court documents said.

Marcus, Iowa, police arrested Dailey in April.

The girl's mother, 40, who the Journal is not naming in order to protect the victim's identity, is charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and awaits arraignment.

