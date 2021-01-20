Le Mars man sentenced to 3 months for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back money

SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to three months' imprisonment and restitution for falsely reporting his income in order to receive additional unemployment benefits under COVID-19 relief funds.

Dennis G. Chinn, 54, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chinn falsely reported his income was $150 per week so he could get an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit payment from COVID-19 relief funds to which he was not entitled. Chinn obtained more than $13,000 in COVID-19 CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

In addition to the jail time, Chinn will be required to pay back $12,231 to Iowa Workforce Development, along with a special assessment of $100. He will be under supervised release for two years after his jail term.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick Hytrek Court Reporter Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. Follow Nick Hytrek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today