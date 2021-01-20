 Skip to main content
Le Mars man sentenced to 3 months for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back money
Le Mars man sentenced to 3 months for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back money

SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to three months' imprisonment and restitution for falsely reporting his income in order to receive additional unemployment benefits under COVID-19 relief funds.

Dennis G. Chinn, 54, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chinn falsely reported his income was $150 per week so he could get an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit payment from COVID-19 relief funds to which he was not entitled. Chinn obtained more than $13,000 in COVID-19 CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

In addition to the jail time, Chinn will be required to pay back $12,231 to Iowa Workforce Development, along with a special assessment of $100. He will be under supervised release for two years after his jail term. 

