Le Mars man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars, Iowa, has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Joshua Jacobs, 39, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Previous drug convictions had made it illegal for him to possess a gun. He was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jacobs was arrested in October 2019 in Sioux City after a traffic stop. He was detained after immediately exiting the vehicle after stopping, and officers observed a female passenger whose hand was bleeding and had white powder on her shirt. A broken methamphetamine pipe was on the floor on the passenger side.

Officers searched the vehicle and found meth and a digital scale. In the spare tire well in the trunk, officers found a loaded .40-caliber Springfield XC handgun, which was later determined to have been stolen.

Joshua Jon Jacobs

Jacobs

 Provided
