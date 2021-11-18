Le Mars man sentenced to prison for arson

LE MARS, Iowa -- A man who set a fire in a Le Mars apartment complex was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison.

Patrick Van Noort, 25, entered a written plea of guilty Wednesday in Plymouth County District Court to second-degree arson, second-offense operating while intoxicated, making a false police report and driving while license revoked.

Van Noort pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in which the arson charge was reduced from first degree to second degree. A charge of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed. District Judge Jeffrey Neary followed the terms of the plea agreement and sentenced Van Noort to 10 years in prison on the arson charge and four years total on the remaining three charges, which stemmed from three separate arrests in June, July and August. Van Noort was ordered to pay $4,555 in restitution for the fire damage.

Van Noort stuffed paper and bedding into a toaster appliance, causing a fire in his girlfriend's apartment at 310 12th St. SE on April 16. She told police that Van Noort had come home intoxicated earlier in the evening and they had an argument before she left. A friend later called the woman to tell her that Van Noort was removing items from the apartment and had left. When the friend checked the apartment, she found heavy smoke coming from the bedroom.

