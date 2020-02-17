Le Mars man sentenced to 11 years prison for vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Sentencing hearings ordinarily don't include long, tearful hugs between the defendant and the victim's sister. Darrick Toel's sentencing on Monday was out of the ordinary.
Rather than the animosity and anger usually seen from victims' families, Toel was forgiven by the family of his victim, a cousin who died as a result of a bad decision to drink and drive.
"I know you would change what happened if you could. You will always be part of our family," said Kim Toel, who gave Darrick Toel a long hug before and after reading a victim impact statement prior to his sentencing in Woodbury County District Court.
Kim Toel's brother, Ryan Toel, 37, of Struble, Iowa, died July 3, two days after being seriously injured when Darrick Toel lost control of his Saturn Ion in the 7200 block of Old Lakeport Road, left the road, rolled and struck a tree. The two had been drinking for more than three hours and were on their way to Sergeant Bluff. A blood test taken about an hour after the crash showed Darrick Toel's blood-alcohol content was 0.111 percent, above Iowa's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent, court documents said.
Toel, 39, of Le Mars, Iowa, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for vehicular homicide -- recklessness and operating while intoxicated.
In a statement read to the court, Ryan Toel's parents said they do not blame Darrick Toel for their son's death.
"This is an accident that could have gone either way. We will forever be family and always be there for you," Wayne and Karen Toel said in a statement read to the court by Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis.
Struggling to maintain his composure, Darrick Toel thanked his cousin's family for their support and said he was sorry.
"I'm so sorry that Ryan passed," Toel said. "I love you all very much. Thank you for being there."
Authorities estimated Toel was driving approximately 90 mph when he lost control of his car. Officers responding to the crash found several cans of Bud Light, some of them open, inside and outside the car at the scene. Toel told investigators he had passed a car, saw an oncoming vehicle and veered to the right, causing him to skid off the road.
In addition to his prison sentence, Toel must pay restitution of $150,000 to Ryan Toel's estate, more than $20,000 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Fund and a fine of $1,250.