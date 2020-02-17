Le Mars man sentenced to 11 years prison for vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Sentencing hearings ordinarily don't include long, tearful hugs between the defendant and the victim's sister. Darrick Toel's sentencing on Monday was out of the ordinary.

Rather than the animosity and anger usually seen from victims' families, Toel was forgiven by the family of his victim, a cousin who died as a result of a bad decision to drink and drive.

"I know you would change what happened if you could. You will always be part of our family," said Kim Toel, who gave Darrick Toel a long hug before and after reading a victim impact statement prior to his sentencing in Woodbury County District Court.

Kim Toel's brother, Ryan Toel, 37, of Struble, Iowa, died July 3, two days after being seriously injured when Darrick Toel lost control of his Saturn Ion in the 7200 block of Old Lakeport Road, left the road, rolled and struck a tree. The two had been drinking for more than three hours and were on their way to Sergeant Bluff. A blood test taken about an hour after the crash showed Darrick Toel's blood-alcohol content was 0.111 percent, above Iowa's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent, court documents said.

Toel, 39, of Le Mars, Iowa, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for vehicular homicide -- recklessness and operating while intoxicated.

