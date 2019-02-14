LE MARS, Iowa -- A man who impregnated a 14-year-old girl was placed on probation Thursday and ordered to register as a sex offender.
District Judge Patrick Tott suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Saqueo Carreto Perez on probation for three years.
A Plymouth County jury in November found Carreto Perez, 23, guilty of third-degree sexual abuse.
Carreto Perez must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and Tott ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be under supervision as if on parole. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.
Carreto Perez was arrested in August after the girl told police that she was pregnant and Carreto Perez was the father. The girl told police she willingly had a sexual relationship with Carreto Perez for about a year, and the two had lived together during that time.
Le Mars Community School officials contacted police to check on the girl, who was registering for classes. Police learned that the couple had recently moved to Le Mars. The girl attempted to convince police she was 17, but police confirmed that she was 14 by checking with schools she had attended in the past.
Police later learned that the girl was a reported runaway from El Paso, Texas.