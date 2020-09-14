 Skip to main content
Le Mars police officer placed on leave due to 'concerning' social media posts
le mars city logo
Provided

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars police officer has been placed on administrative leave after making "concerning" posts on social media.

According to a news release, the Le Mars Police Department said it "was made aware of concerning social media posts" in the early hours of Sept. 13.

The officer was then placed on immediate administrative leave per department policy, the news release said. 

The police department said it is investigating the incident. The identity of the officer and the contents of the messages were not released

