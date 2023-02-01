Le Mars teen charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, teenager has been arrested and charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Rock Valley police arrested Skyler Meyers, 18, on Jan. 24, a week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December at a Rock Valley home.

Two other sexual encounters in other jurisdictions were reported, but a search of online court records found no other charges filed against Meyers, who admitted to the sex acts, court documents said.