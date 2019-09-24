LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars woman has been placed on probation for her role in a robbery and assault that occurred a year ago.
Ashley Scarlett, 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 in Plymouth County District Court to one count of third-degree criminal mischief. As part of a plea agreement, charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
According to court documents, Scarlett and Chase Kounkel called the victim on Sept. 29 to tell him they were coming to his Le Mars home. Upon arrival, court documents said, Kounkel punched the victim and he and Scarlett took several items from the house. They then forced the victim to get in his car and drive Kounkel to another residence while Scarlett followed in her vehicle. While there, Kounkel again assaulted the victim and Scarlett broke three windows out of the victim's vehicle before the two fled.
Kounkel, 34, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree kidnapping and assault while participating in a felony. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15.
