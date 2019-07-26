LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars woman has pleaded not guilty to her role in a September robbery and assault.
Ashley Scarlett, 28, entered her written plea Wednesday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Scarlett and Chase Kounkel called the victim on Sept. 29 to tell him they were coming to his Le Mars home. Upon arrival, court documents said, Kounkel punched the victim and he and Scarlett took several items from the house. They then forced the victim to get in his car and drive Kounkel to another residence while Scarlett followed in her vehicle. While there, Kounkel again assaulted the victim and Scarlett broke three windows out of the victim's vehicle before the two fled.
A search of online court records did not show any charges filed against Kounkel in connection with the incident.