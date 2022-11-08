 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leeds stabbing suspect in Sioux City police custody

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds is in police custody. 

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

At around 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of a stabbing at Leeds Food and Fuel. A woman ran into the business for help, after Starr, her ex-boyfriend, stabbed her at a residence in the 4500 block of Garfield Street and in a GMC Terrain, according to an application for a search warrant. 

A short time later, at 7:47 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 4100 block of Tyler Street. The application, which was filed in Woodbury County District Court on Monday, states that Starr is believed to have entered the occupied residence and stole two firearms and ammunition. The victim reported a Winchester SXP pro 12 gauge shotgun with a brown stock and a black Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle stolen. 

According to the application, police believe Starr returned to the residence where the stabbing occurred with the stolen firearms. 

faron starr

Starr

 Provided
City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

