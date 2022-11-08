Leeds stabbing suspect in Sioux City police custody

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds is in police custody.
The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
At around 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of a stabbing at Leeds Food and Fuel. A woman ran into the business for help, after Starr, her ex-boyfriend, stabbed her at a residence in the 4500 block of Garfield Street and in a GMC Terrain, according to an application for a search warrant.
A short time later, at 7:47 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 4100 block of Tyler Street. The application, which was filed in Woodbury County District Court on Monday, states that Starr is believed to have entered the occupied residence and stole two firearms and ammunition. The victim reported a Winchester SXP pro 12 gauge shotgun with a brown stock and a black Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle stolen.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
- Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
According to the application, police believe Starr returned to the residence where the stabbing occurred with the stolen firearms.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.