SIOUX CITY -- Leif Erikson Pool reopened Wednesday with sheriff's deputies on-site, after being closed for nearly a week following a melee involving roughly 20 teenagers.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement that is has "taken significant steps to enhance security measures" in an effort to provide a "safe and enjoyable experience" for all "valued pool patrons." Leif Erikson is open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. through August 13.

"The Sioux City public swimming pools are popular recreational destinations in the summer months. We are committed to maintaining their status as a safe and fun place for families, friends and individuals of all ages to spend time," the statement said. "Our reopening represents a collective effort to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. We appreciate the ongoing support and patience of our community as we strive to maintain the highest standards of safety and security."

Deputies, who will be present during public swimming hours, will respond to "any potential issues and help visitors as needed," according to the statement. The Parks and Recreation Department is also restricting children under the age of 12 from coming to the pool without a parent or guardian who is at least 16 years old.

Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said deputies and reserve deputies are being paid by the Sioux City pools to provide security at Leif Erikson.

"They want two bodies there. There may be some times that we couldn't get two deputies, so we'll have four of the reserve deputies that will be filling in," he said. "There will for sure be one deputy there. The other one may be a reserve deputy or it may be another deputy."

At 4:30 p.m. on June 15, Sioux City police responded to a physical disturbance at the pool.

Officers had to physically separate those fighting, including taking a juvenile female to the ground. A 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old female were charged and taken to juvenile detention. An 18-year-old female, who was initially targeted by the group of teens, was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries, following the melee.

During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Scott spoke about how a Sioux City Police officer was attacked during the incident.

"If you have kids that take a cop down and start kicking him, I take that as a little more than a neighborhood skirmish," he said. "It's unacceptable that any kid would have that much disrespect for our police officers."

Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that officers have already been called to the pool 10 times this season.

Wingert said the deputies will be on the lookout for "trouble spots" at the pool, paying close attention to the actions of people congregating.

"They're going to move in and separate the parties and try to deescalate, find out what's going on," he said. "If they need to, they're going to ask people to leave. If people still refuse, then, there can be an arrest made. That's not what we're looking to do. But, ultimately, to solve the problem and keep the peace, if somebody doesn't want to play well with others, they may end up going to jail."

Wingert said one of the reserve deputies is a school teacher who knows some of the young people who frequent the pool.

"That's going to be a big advantage for him and for us. Maybe already has relationships with some of those people and can help deescalate things even quicker," he said. "I'd like to think here in Woodbury County, the state of Iowa, there's still some respect for the uniform and the badge that maybe just our appearance there will help calm some things down. If we have to take any enforcement action, we'll be forced to do that."