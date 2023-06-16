SIOUX CITY -- Leif Erikson Pool has been temporarily closed to the public after a physical disturbance involving patrons.

The City of Sioux City made the announcement in a statement released Friday. It is unknown when the pool on the city's north side will reopen. Riverside and Lewis pools will continue to operate as normal.

Details about the incident were not immediately available from the Sioux City Police Department.

"The safety and well-being of our community members is our utmost priority, and we believe it is essential to address the situation promptly and effectively," the statement said. "We are working closely with local law enforcement and conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to restore a safe environment for everyone."

The statement said the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is taking measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

"Parks and Recreation will work with local law enforcement to explore implementing enhanced security protocols, including increased surveillance, additional trained personnel, and stricter access control measure," the statement said. "The public swimming pools in Sioux City are to be a family friendly environment and we will not tolerate behavior that does not align with that goal. These measures aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone once the pool reopens."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.