Lesterville church accountant pleads guilty of embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS -- The bookkeeper of a Lesterville, South Dakota, church has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $320,000 from two church parishes.

Steven Bares, 53, of Tabor, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to wire fraud. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

From January 2013 to March 2020, while serving as the bookkeeper for St. John the Baptist parish in Lesterville and St. Wenceslaus parish in Tabor, Bares embezzled $324,001 from the two parishes.

In May 2021, the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese hired an accounting firm to perform a forensic audit at the request of the parishes. Auditors discovered numerous checks made out to companies belonging to Bares that didn't correspond to any service or equipment purchased from them. The checks were deposited into accounts held by Bares.