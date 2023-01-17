 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lesterville church accountant sentenced to prison for embezzling funds

SIOUX FALLS -- The bookkeeper of a Lesterville, South Dakota, church was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $325,000 from two church parishes.

Steven Bares, 53, of Tabor, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to wire fraud. After completing his prison sentence, he must serve two years on supervised release. He also must pay restitution to the churches.

From January 2013 to March 2020, while serving as the bookkeeper for St. John the Baptist parish in Lesterville and St. Wenceslaus parish in Tabor, Bares embezzled $324,001 from the two parishes.

Auditors discovered numerous checks made out to companies belonging to Bares that didn't correspond to any service or equipment purchased from them. The checks were deposited into accounts held by Bares.

