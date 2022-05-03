Lincoln man called girlfriend racial slur, threatened her with rifle, court records say

A 61-year-old Lincoln man used a racial slur while assaulting his girlfriend before threatening her with a loaded rifle as the two argued about financial issues, deputies said in court records.

Bradley Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and two felony weapons violations for his alleged role in the attack, which transpired Thursday night in rural Lancaster County, according to court filings.

Jones' 58-year-old girlfriend called authorities at around 8:58 p.m. Thursday and reported Jones began strangling her amid an argument at their house near Northwest 126th and West Adams streets, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Loos said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

After choking her, the woman said Jones grabbed a loaded rifle and pointed it toward her, using a racial slur and threatening to "end" her, Loos said in the affidavit.

Jones fled the scene before responders arrived. Contacted at a traffic stop later Thursday night, he denied assaulting the woman or possessing a firearm.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Investigators later found the rifle Jones is alleged to have used in a field about a quarter-mile away from his house, according to the affidavit.

