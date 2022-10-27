Lincoln man charged for knocking Seward man unconscious in Lincoln, police allege

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault for knocking a Seward man unconscious after a shouting match between the two earlier this month, police alleged in court records.

Drake Hicken had been in a verbal altercation with another man at a party in west Lincoln in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 when the victim, a 19-year-old man, stepped in, Lincoln Police Officer Ryan Duncan said in the affidavit for Hicken's arrest.

As the teen intervened, he and Hicken engaged in their own altercation, but the teen's friends separated the two, Duncan said.

As they walked to their cars, Hicken ran up behind the 19-year-old and punched him in the head, police allege, knocking the teen unconscious, breaking his jaw and dislodging several teeth.

When police arrived at the scene, near Coddington Avenue and Millstone Road, Hicken and the group of teens had all fled. Officers found a discarded t-shirt and a pool of blood, Duncan said.

The 19-year-old's friends took him to a Seward hospital. He was ultimately treated for his injuries at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, Duncan said.

Several partygoers pointed to Hicken as the assault suspect, Duncan said. And police reviewed a Snapchat video of the incident that corroborated those reports, he said.

Investigators on Tuesday arrested Hicken at the Lancaster County courthouse, where he was appearing at an unrelated court hearing.

He was taken to the county jail.