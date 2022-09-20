Lincoln man used 'finger pistol' to rob grocery store of cash register, police allege

A 43-year-old Lincoln man held up a local grocery store using nothing but his bare hands Friday afternoon, robbing La Illucion of a cash register before store employees caught up with him and detained him for police, authorities alleged.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Shawn Brown flashed a "finger pistol" — configuring his hand to mimic the shape of a gun — and threatened employees at the central Lincoln store before leaving with the cash register at about 4 p.m. Friday.
By the time officers responded to the area, near 13th and F streets, employees had chased Brown down and detained him. Two employees suffered minor injuries in the robbery, Vollmer said.
Police found Brown, held down by employees, near F Street and Goodhue Boulevard, where they arrested him on suspicion of robbery.
