A 28-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he wrecked his dad's car south of Lincoln early Sunday morning and broke into a nearby house for a nap before fighting with the Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who woke him, according to authorities.

Jason Potts wrecked his dad's Mazda shortly after midnight Sunday on Whiterock Circle, near South 54th Street and Saltillo Road, Chief Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said.

When deputies responded to the crash — which set the Mazda on fire after Potts crashed into a tree — there was no sign of the driver at the scene, Houchin said.

But soon, a 57-year-old Roca man called deputies and reported a man had kicked in the back door to his home in the same block as the crash site, Houchin said.

Deputies found Potts laying on a couch under a blanket in the man's basement, Houchin said.

"We ended up having to fight him," Houchin said, recounting a struggle that left one deputy with minor injuries after Potts allegedly headbutted the deputy.

Authorities tried to shock Potts with a Taser but the deployment had no apparent effect on the Lincoln man, Houchin said.

Deputies eventually subdued Potts and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, assault on an officer, driving under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of a crash.

Deputies took the 28-year-old to a local hospital for medical evaluation before taking him to the Lancaster County jail.