Lincoln photographer sentenced for making child porn under guise of modeling jobs

A Lincoln photographer got more than 20 years in federal prison Wednesday for making child pornography under the guise of a modeling job and molesting his teen victims.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said Gregory Dightman Sr. engaged in a "decade-long pattern of exploiting young women and sexually assaulting them in the process."

While law enforcement identified four victims, she said it's very possible there were more they didn't know about because they weren't able to identify all of the people in the images and their ages.

One of the victims only was ID'd after she read about Dightman's arrest in February 2020 and called the Lincoln Police Department to report what he'd done to her back in 2009.

Identified in court as Victim 4, the young woman told U.S. District Judge John Gerrard she suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression, has trust issues and fears for her daughter that one day she'll trust someone like Dightman.

"I still find myself blaming myself for everything he did to me. I have a hard time forgiving myself for not reporting him right away as I could have saved other victims," she said. "He violated me and so many other underaged women. He did not have the right to do that."

She said Dightman forced her to do things she wasn't OK with and wouldn't take 'No' for an answer. She said she has suffered more than he ever will in prison.

Gerrard told her this wasn't her fault or her doing and asked if she understood that.

"I do," she said, tearfully.

Smith, the prosecutor, said despite these victims being older than the court usually sees in production cases, at 16 and 17, they still were vulnerable.

"Similar to many human trafficking cases, these victims came from personal-life situations that were difficult, and Mr. Dightman took advantage of that," she said.

Defense attorney, Dana London, said Dightman, 53, spared the victims from having to go to testify at trial by pleading guilty to four counts of possessing child pornography. And he said it was unfair to say it was a decades' long process, given that one victim reported incidents in 2009 and the three others between 2018 and 2019.

Dightman offered an apology to the victims, saying they didn't deserve what he did to them.

"As an adult, I knew better and I failed. I apologize," he said. "I've got daughters of my own, and I know I wouldn't want them treated this way."

Then, Gerrard made sure that Dightman heard Victim 4.

"All of these victims have names. They have lives. And these lives won't be the same. The court's hope is that — with counseling, with belief in themselves, with support from their families — the victims will recover to the fullest extent that they can," he said.

In addition to the prison term, Dightman also will have to serve 10 years on supervised release and was ordered to pay $12,000 to the Child Pornography Victims Reserve Fund.

The case began in November 2019 when a woman told Lincoln police she had learned that a professional photographer was taking inappropriate photos, included nude images, of her 17-year-old daughter.

Police got a warrant to search Dightman's home, phones and computers and found he had taken more than 400 sexually explicit photographs of at least four underage girls at his Walton photography studio, Fat Boy Photography.