Lisa Boss gets parole after serving more than 18 years in prison for 10-year-old son's death

DES MOINES -- A mother sentenced to prison for her role in the beating death and burial of her adopted son beneath the basement of the family's Remsen, Iowa, home has been granted parole after serving more than 18 years in prison.
Lisa Boss was released from the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women on July 27 and was recently placed in a sober living and transitional housing facility in Des Moines, a spokesman for the Iowa Board of Parole said. A three-member parole board panel on July 5 voted to support an Iowa Department of Corrections recommendation to send Boss to work release. She had been denied parole twice before.
Boss, 54, is serving a 50-year prison sentence for the Feb. 23, 2000, death of 10-year-old Timothy Boss, who had been strapped to a metal folding chair and beaten to death. Boss and her husband, Donald Boss, buried Timothy's body under their basement floor.
Lisa Boss was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, which both carry sentences of life in prison, but entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment and willful injury. She was sentenced in December 2003 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars, Iowa.
Donald Boss, 58, had earlier been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and is currently serving his sentence of life in prison without parole in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lisa Boss was required to serve 70 percent, or 17.5 years, of her sentence before she was eligible for parole. She will remain on supervised release until her sentence is discharged on Sept. 22, 2035. Iowa prison inmates can receive reductions of their prison time for good behavior and taking part in other programs while incarcerated.
If Boss were to violate terms of her parole, she could be arrested, her parole revoked and returned to prison.
The Donald and Lisa Boss case was one of the more notorious murder cases in Northwest Iowa history, gaining widespread media attention. It began on Jan. 2, 2002, when relatives in Michigan asked Plymouth County authorities to check on Timothy, who hadn't been seen in months.
Donald Boss was arrested that day, but Lisa Boss left Remsen with their children. Timothy and three of the Boss' 10 children were special-needs children the family adopted while they lived in Michigan. Lisa Boss was found in Montana three days later and was returned to Iowa. She was held as a material witness, but did not testify against her husband.
Timothy's remains were found Feb. 27, 2002, after Donald Boss gave directions to the boy's burial site.
Lisa Boss' parental rights were later terminated, and their children placed in foster care.
At sentencing, Lisa Boss, who at the time went by the name Lisa Green after her jailhouse marriage to another inmate, said she had endured years of domestic abuse from her husband and adamantly denied she killed Timothy. At her plea hearing, she emphasized she was being charged only with aiding and abetting in Timothy's death.
Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said at that time it didn't make her any less responsible than Donald Boss for the boy's death.
"Aiding and abetting is all about participating," Raymond said then. "They're equally responsible."