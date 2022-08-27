Lisa Boss gets parole after serving more than 18 years in prison for 10-year-old son's death

Timothy's remains were found Feb. 27, 2002, after Donald Boss gave directions to the boy's burial site.

Lisa Boss' parental rights were later terminated, and their children placed in foster care.

At sentencing, Lisa Boss, who at the time went by the name Lisa Green after her jailhouse marriage to another inmate, said she had endured years of domestic abuse from her husband and adamantly denied she killed Timothy. At her plea hearing, she emphasized she was being charged only with aiding and abetting in Timothy's death.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said at that time it didn't make her any less responsible than Donald Boss for the boy's death.