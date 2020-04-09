Lyon County couple settles helicopter crash lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- A Lyon County farmer injured in a 2017 helicopter crash has settled a lawsuit he filed against the pilot and helicopter company.
Steve Ahrendt and his wife, Lori, of rural Inwood, Iowa, sued Ride the Sky Helicopters, of Sioux Falls, and pilot Robert Krier for negligence in October.
Attorneys filed a stipulation for dismissal on April 1 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, saying that a settlement agreement had been reached and the case should be dismissed.
Terms of the settlement were not included in the online court filings. Settlements involving non-public entities often contain confidentiality clauses.
Randy Wilharber, of West Des Moines, who represented Krier and the helicopter company, declined to comment on the settlement.
The Ahrendts' attorneys, Curt Krull and Randy Waagmeester, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, did not respond to requests for comment.
Steve Ahrendt and Krier were injured Nov. 6, 2017, when the helicopter Krier was piloting crashed to the ground after striking a power line less than a mile from West Lyon Community Schools near Inwood.
Ahrendt had hired the helicopter service to help him find and herd several of his cattle that had gotten loose.
The National Transportation Safety Board later ruled that the accident's probable cause was the pilot's loss of situational awareness, resulting in his failure to maintain adequate clearance from power lines.
In a Nov. 10, 2017, story, the Journal reported that authorities said Krier received head injuries and Ahrendt had broken ribs. The injuries were defined as non-life-threatening.
In the lawsuit, the Ahrendts had sought damages to pay for past and future physical and mental pain and suffering and past and future medical expenses.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.