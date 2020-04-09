Lyon County couple settles helicopter crash lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Lyon County farmer injured in a 2017 helicopter crash has settled a lawsuit he filed against the pilot and helicopter company.

Steve Ahrendt and his wife, Lori, of rural Inwood, Iowa, sued Ride the Sky Helicopters, of Sioux Falls, and pilot Robert Krier for negligence in October.

Attorneys filed a stipulation for dismissal on April 1 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, saying that a settlement agreement had been reached and the case should be dismissed.

Terms of the settlement were not included in the online court filings. Settlements involving non-public entities often contain confidentiality clauses.

Randy Wilharber, of West Des Moines, who represented Krier and the helicopter company, declined to comment on the settlement.

The Ahrendts' attorneys, Curt Krull and Randy Waagmeester, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, did not respond to requests for comment.