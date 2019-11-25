Lyon County couple sues helicopter pilot, company for 2017 crash

SIOUX CITY -- A Lyon County farmer injured in a 2017 helicopter crash while trying to corral loose cattle has sued the pilot and helicopter company for negligence.

Steve Ahrendt and his wife, Lori, of rural Inwood, Iowa, filed suit against Ride the Sky Helicopters, of Sioux Falls, and pilot Robert Krier in Lyon County District Court in October. The case was transferred last week to U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Steve Ahrendt and Krier were injured Nov. 6, 2017, when the helicopter Krier was piloting crashed to the ground after striking a power line less than a mile from West Lyon Community Schools near Inwood.

Ahrendt hired the helicopter service to help him find and herd several of his cattle that had gotten loose. According to the lawsuit, Krier landed at the Ahrendt's farm, where Ahrendt boarded the helicopter. While helping people on the ground find and herd the cattle, Krier struck a power line and the helicopter crashed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}