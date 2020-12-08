INWOOD, Iowa -- An Inwood man has been arrested on felony drug charges by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
The office in a Tuesday release reported the arrest of Anthony Jay Anderson, 35, after the seizure of a substantial amount of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said the arrest came after a drug search warrant was executed Monday at 1884 Cherry Ave., at rural Inwood,
After the substances were tested at a state laboratory, Anderson was arrested on two felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He was held in Lyon County Jail on $15,000 bond.
In this Series
The latest on 18 Siouxland court and crime stories
-
Lyon County man arrested for marijuana possession
-
Ex-manager pleads guilty to embezzlement from Winnebago Tribe
-
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
- 18 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.