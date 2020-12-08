 Skip to main content
Lyon County man arrested for marijuana possession
Lyon County man arrested for marijuana possession

From the The latest on 18 Siouxland court and crime stories series
INWOOD, Iowa -- An Inwood man has been arrested on felony drug charges by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

The office in a Tuesday release reported the arrest of Anthony Jay Anderson, 35, after the seizure of a substantial amount of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said the arrest came after a drug search warrant was executed Monday at 1884 Cherry Ave., at rural Inwood,

After the substances were tested at a state laboratory, Anderson was arrested on two felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was held in Lyon County Jail on $15,000 bond.

