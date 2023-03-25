SIOUX CITY — A former Lyon County seed salesman pleaded guilty Friday to defrauding seed dealers of thousands of dollars during a seven-year period.

Nathan Christie, 44, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of wire fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 20 and 30 years, respectively, and potential fines totaling up to $1.5 million, but no sentence was spelled out in a plea agreement between Christie and government prosecutors.

A sentencing date will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a pre-sentence investigation.

Christie worked for an Indiana-based seed company for whom he promoted and sold seed to local dealers, who would sell the seed to farmers and collect payment.

From June 1, 2011, through June 4, 2018, Christie defrauded the seed company and dealers by selling directly to farmers and collecting payments himself, causing seed dealers to provide seeds without obtaining payment themselves. Christie would deposit farmers' payments into his personal bank accounts to pay for gambling and other personal expenses and did not pay his employer or the dealers in full.

Christie's fraud totaled at least $364,893 over the course of the scheme.

To conceal his actions, Christie falsified sale records used by the dealers and the company to manage billing and inventory, making it appear farmers had ordered and paid for amounts different from what they actually ordered.

To hide the scheme and cover dealers' revenue shortfalls, Christie forged his wife's name on bank loans and misled bank officials about the loans' purpose.

According to his plea agreement, Christie will be required to pay restitution to his now ex-wife, former employer, at least three seed dealers and an Alvord, Iowa, bank.