Try 1 month for 99¢

GEORGE, Iowa -- An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after assaulting a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy. 

According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, at around 12:27 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to George, where three males were allegedly throwing rocks and pumpkins at passing cars. 

Deputies found the suspects at 219 E. Iowa Ave. in a garage. During the encounter, a deputy was assaulted with fists and a chair, before using a Taser to subdue one of the subjects and take him into custody. 

Four Lewi, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of alcohol under 21, a simple misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor. Lewi was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids by a Lyon County deputy to remove the Taser barb. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments