GEORGE, Iowa -- An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after assaulting a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, at around 12:27 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to George, where three males were allegedly throwing rocks and pumpkins at passing cars.
Deputies found the suspects at 219 E. Iowa Ave. in a garage. During the encounter, a deputy was assaulted with fists and a chair, before using a Taser to subdue one of the subjects and take him into custody.
Four Lewi, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of alcohol under 21, a simple misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor. Lewi was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids by a Lyon County deputy to remove the Taser barb.