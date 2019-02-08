Try 1 month for 99¢
GEORGE, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that took near the Osceola County line. 

According to a post on the Lyon County Sheriff's Facebook page, deputies are looking for witnesses who may have seen a vehicle in the ditch at 230th Street, also known as the Ashton blacktop, near the county line sometime Tuesday. The vehicle may have had some involvement with the burglary. 

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 712-472-8300.

