 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lyon County Sheriff's Office: Victim stabbed numerous times in George

  • 0

GEORGE, Iowa -- A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George. 

According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8:00 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls. 

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by George EMS, George Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement Division and the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia, Hong Kong authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News