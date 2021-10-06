Lytton man enters plea in stabbing case

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lytton, Iowa, man charged with stabbing another man faces a 10-year prison sentence after entering a plea.

David Littlefield, 58, entered a written Alford plea Tuesday in Sac County District Court to one count of willful injury. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, and the judge will enter a guilty plea into the record.

According to court documents, Littlefield entered a plea agreement in which he will be sentenced to 10 years in prison. A charge of attempted murder will be dismissed.

Littlefield was charged with stabbing Luke Clark six times with a knife on Jan. 23, 2020. The stabbing is believed to have occurred in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Railway Street in Lytton. After he was stabbed, Clark walked several blocks to the Essentia Protein Solutions plant, where he was employed, to seek help.

Clark identified Littlefield as his attacker when questioned by authorities, who found Littlefield at his home in the 200 block of Oak Street in Lytton a short time later. Littlefield told investigators that Clark had attacked him and he couldn't remember what had happened.

Bloody clothing and a knife were recovered from Littlefield's house.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.