Lytton man to use intoxication defense in attempted murder case
Lytton man to use intoxication defense in attempted murder case

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lytton, Iowa, man plans to use intoxication to defend himself against charges that he stabbed a man at a Lytton residence.

David Littlefield mugshot

Littlefield

Defense attorney James Schall filed notice of the defense Tuesday in Sac County District Court on behalf of David Littlefield, who is scheduled to stand trial May 12 on charges of attempted murder and willful injury.

Littlefield is accused of stabbing Luke Clark six times with a knife on Jan. 23.

Clark identified Littlefield as his attacker when questioned by authorities, who found Littlefield at his home in the 200 block of Oak Street in Lytton a short time later. Littlefield told investigators that Clark had attacked him and he couldn't remember what had happened, according to court documents.

A search warrant was served on the house, and bloody clothing and a knife were recovered. 

The stabbing is believed to have occurred in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Railway Street in Lytton. After he was stabbed, Clark walked several blocks to the Essentia Protein Solutions plant, where he was employed, to seek help.

