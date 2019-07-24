HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A judge set bond at $1 million Wednesday for a man charged with stabbing another man in Fordyce, Nebraska.
Kevin Haug, 44, of Fordyce, appeared in Cedar County Court before Judge Douglas Luebe, who set the bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 21.
Haug faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured.
He was hospitalized for his injuries and was arrested Friday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and transported to Cedar County.
Olson, 58, underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.