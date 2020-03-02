Macy couple pleads guilty to locking boy in dark, barren room

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, husband and wife pleaded guilty Friday to locking their then-10-year-old foster son in a dark basement room soiled and reeking of urine and feces.
Krista Parker, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and her husband, Charles Parker, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
Under terms of a plea agreement, Charles Parker will be sentenced to five-six years in prison. Krista Parker's sentence was not spelled out in her plea agreement. She faces up to nine years in prison.
Federal prosecutors filed new charging documents containing the child abuse charges on Friday. The two had previously been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, in addition to child abuse.
In their plea agreements, both admitted that on several occasions in 2018 they locked the boy in an unfinished utility room that had no access to a toilet and was secured with an eyehook lock on the door's exterior and a contact alarm that would sound if the door were opened. The room was dark and had no bed or furniture, only a blanket soiled with urine and feces on the concrete floor.
Krista Parker admitted to locking the boy in the room at least one time in July, August and September 2018. Charles Parker admitted locking the boy in the room in August and September that year. Both said they were receiving per diem payments from Omaha Nation Children and Family Services for the care and placement of the boy.
Upon responding to a call at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 15, 2018, law enforcement officers found the boy locked inside the soiled room, which also contained an empty potato chip bag, empty soda bottle and a few toys. Human feces was spread throughout the room, which stunk of urine and feces, court documents said.
Officers found Krista Parker passed out in an upstairs bedroom and arrested her. A preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol content at 0.126 percent.
Parker confessed to locking the boy in the room, court documents said, because she had had a stressful week at work and "wanted to have one night of fun." She told officers she locked the special-needs boy in the room at 9 p.m. the previous evening.
Charles Parker told officers at the time that he was unaware that his wife had confined their son in the room that night, but he said that they occasionally locked the boy, who had been in their foster care for nine months, in the room for several hours and maybe for a night one time, court documents said.