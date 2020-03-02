Macy couple pleads guilty to locking boy in dark, barren room

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, husband and wife pleaded guilty Friday to locking their then-10-year-old foster son in a dark basement room soiled and reeking of urine and feces.

Krista Parker, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and her husband, Charles Parker, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Charles Parker will be sentenced to five-six years in prison. Krista Parker's sentence was not spelled out in her plea agreement. She faces up to nine years in prison.

Federal prosecutors filed new charging documents containing the child abuse charges on Friday. The two had previously been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, in addition to child abuse.

In their plea agreements, both admitted that on several occasions in 2018 they locked the boy in an unfinished utility room that had no access to a toilet and was secured with an eyehook lock on the door's exterior and a contact alarm that would sound if the door were opened. The room was dark and had no bed or furniture, only a blanket soiled with urine and feces on the concrete floor.