Macy couple sentenced to six years prison for locking foster son in basement utility room

The utility room to the door was locked by a latch and had a contact alarm system that sounded when the door was opened; there were no windows or ventilation in the room, and the boy slept in urine-soaked blankets on the concrete floor.

The walls and floor were soiled with urine and feces, and tally marks and stick-figure drawings had been scrawled on the walls. The inside of the door had been clawed at from the inside.

Krista Parker was found intoxicated and asleep in another room, and was arrested. The following day, she initially claimed the child must have wandered into the room and gotten locked in there by mistake, but then later admitted she locked the child in the room because she wanted to have "one night of fun" after a stressful week at work.

Charles Parker could not be located the night of the discovery. In a subsequent interview, he initially told officers that he was unaware that his wife had confined the boy in the room, but acknowledged that they occasionally locked the boy in the room for several hours and maybe for a night. Parker cited the boy's behavior as the reason for locking him up.