Macy man charged with assaulting woman

A federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Friday indicted Samuel Dick, 31, on charges of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20 to retrieve clothing he had left there. He began yelling at the victim, then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck and choking her with both hands while banging her head against the back door of the home. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again. The woman told authorities she was unable to breathe the second time Dick choked her before he released her.