Macy man charged with sexually assaulting minor

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been charged in federal court with raping and fondling a young girl.

Talis Dale, 22, is charged in U.S. District Court in Omaha with one count of sexual abuse of a minor. No court appearances have been scheduled.

According to court documents, Dale entered the girl's bedroom in her Macy home during the early morning hours of May 3 and began touching her. He left the room after becoming concerned that she was loudly demanding that he leave.

The girl, listed as age 12-16, fell asleep, and told investigators that she woke up later in the night to find Dale on top of her. The girl said her underwear had been removed and that Dale began to have sexual intercourse with her. When the girl asked what he was doing, Dale stopped. The girl pushed Dale off of her, told him to leave, and he did, court documents said.

The girl told relatives what had happened to her in the morning, and Dale was arrested later that day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.