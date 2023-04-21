OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been charged in federal court with shooting another man in the pinky during an altercation in Macy.
An indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Dante Stabler, 22, with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during a violent crime.
According to court documents, the victim confronted Stabler on Feb. 22 about his stolen vehicle at the Omaha Lodges in Macy. Stabler is accused of firing a shot from a pistol into the pavement. The victim then charged Stabler and grabbed the pistol. When the victim grabbed the pistol, Stabler fired a second shot, striking the victim's finger. The two then fell into a minivan driven by an unidentified person and traveled a block before the victim was able to get out and get a ride to the hospital in Winnebago.
While the victim was at the hospital, a nurse notified the FBI of the shooting, and the FBI began an investigation.