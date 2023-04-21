An indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Dante Stabler, 22, with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

According to court documents, the victim confronted Stabler on Feb. 22 about his stolen vehicle at the Omaha Lodges in Macy. Stabler is accused of firing a shot from a pistol into the pavement. The victim then charged Stabler and grabbed the pistol. When the victim grabbed the pistol, Stabler fired a second shot, striking the victim's finger. The two then fell into a minivan driven by an unidentified person and traveled a block before the victim was able to get out and get a ride to the hospital in Winnebago.