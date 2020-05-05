Macy man charged with Sioux City carjacking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have arrested a third suspect in a March carjacking.

Elwood Grant, 30, of Macy, Nebraska, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail late Monday on a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the March 13 incident.

According to court documents, the victim picked up Tareah Grant in South Sioux City after she asked him for a ride to Sioux City. As he was driving, the victim noticed a blue Toyota following them, and Grant was on her phone sending text messages and making a call.

When they were near the intersection of West 15th and Center streets, Grant told the victim to pull over. The Toyota pulled up, and two men got out of the car. Court documents said that William Hunter pulled the victim from his vehicle and punched him in the face before getting into the victim's vehicle with Elwood Grant.

Later in the night, Sioux City police found Elwood Grant driving the victim's vehicle with Hunter and Tareah Grant inside. Elwood Grant's fingerprints were found on the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle, court documents said.

Hunter, 25, of Winnebago, Nebraska, was arrested March 30, and Tareah Grant, 28, of Walthill, Nebraska, was arrested April 3. Both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery.

Tareah Grant also faces robbery, burglary and assault charges for a March 22 home invasion in which she and two others are accused of barging into a Sioux City residence and taking the victim's TV set, cash and cellphone.

