OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in an assault that seriously injured another man.
Taylor Morris, 20, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha to a single count of assault in Indian country resulting in serious bodily injury. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
According to court documents, Morris, Alyas Bertucci and DeJuan Parker were fighting with Devontae Lasley in the front yard of a Macy home on Aug. 18 when Lasley's grandfather, Herbert Morris, tried to intervene.
Taylor Morris pushed Herbert Morris, who was 67 at the time, to the ground, court documents said, and he, Bertucci and Parker kicked and stomped on him.
Herbert Morris suffered serious head and brain injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at a Sioux City hospital before being transferred to an Omaha rehabilitation facility, court documents said.
Bertucci, 18, and Parker, 20, both of Macy, have pleaded not guilty to assault in Indian country resulting in serious bodily injury. They are scheduled to stand trial on June 4.