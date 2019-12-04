Macy man pleads guilty to domestic assault

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has pleaded guilty to a federal domestic abuse charge.
Antonio Bertucci, 28, entered his pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.
According to court documents, Bertucci, who has at least five previous domestic abuse convictions, assaulted a woman on Feb. 2 in Macy.
Bertucci had also faced charges of felon in possession of ammunition and possession of ammunition after a conviction of domestic violence.