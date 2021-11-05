Macy man pleads guilty to strangling woman

According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20, 2020, to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her. The woman told authorities she was unable to breathe the second time Dick choked her before he released her.