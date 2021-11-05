 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macy man pleads guilty to strangling woman

  • 0

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man pleaded guilty Friday to strangling a woman during an assault at her home.

Samuel Dick, 32, entered his plea to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 28 in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20, 2020, to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her. The woman told authorities she was unable to breathe the second time Dick choked her before he released her.

Dick also had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm for an Oct. 9, 2020, incident in which he was accused of hitting the woman in the face with a shoe. That charge will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Macy man charged with assaulting woman

Macy man charged with assaulting woman

According to court documents, the man began yelling at the victim, then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck and choking her with both hands while banging her head against the back door of the home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News