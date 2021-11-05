Macy man pleads guilty to strangling woman

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man pleaded guilty Friday to strangling a woman during an assault at her home.
Samuel Dick, 32, entered his plea to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 28 in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20, 2020, to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her. The woman told authorities she was unable to breathe the second time Dick choked her before he released her.
Dick also had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm for an Oct. 9, 2020, incident in which he was accused of hitting the woman in the face with a shoe. That charge will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.