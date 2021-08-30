 Skip to main content
Macy man pleads not guilty of sexually abusing girl
OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Talis Dale, 22, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, Dale entered the girl's bedroom in her Macy home during the early morning hours of May 3 and began touching her, stopping after becoming concerned that she was loudly demanding that he leave her room.

The girl, listed as age 12-16, fell asleep, and told investigators that she woke up later in the night to find Dale on top of her. The girl said her underwear had been removed and that Dale began to have sexual intercourse with her. When the girl asked what he was doing, Dale stopped. The girl pushed Dale off of her, told him to leave, and he did, court documents said.

